MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSD Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $22,662,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after buying an additional 834,374 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,676,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 693.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 751,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 656,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,050,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSDA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 50,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,346. MSD Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

