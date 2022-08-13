Multiplier (BMXX) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $8,858.84 and $51.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance.

Buying and Selling Multiplier

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

