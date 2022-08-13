Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €305.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($311.22) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MUV2. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($330.61) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($260.20) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($265.31) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €274.00 ($279.59) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($306.12) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MUV2 stock opened at €238.70 ($243.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €222.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €234.88. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a 12 month high of €198.95 ($203.01).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

