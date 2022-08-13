Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MYE opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 192.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 65.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

