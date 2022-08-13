Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Upgraded to “Outperform” by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

MYOV stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.76 million. Analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $133,358 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,405.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 143,725 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,681,000. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

