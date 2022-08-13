Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

NYSE:NTP opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Nam Tai Property has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nam Tai Property

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 546,010 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth about $3,404,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.