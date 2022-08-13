Nano (XNO) Hits Market Cap of $146.34 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00004490 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $146.34 million and $8.05 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005239 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.