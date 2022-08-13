National Bank Financial Cuts Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Price Target to C$161.00

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$169.00 to C$161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$170.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

LSDAF opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of $82.71 and a 52-week high of $144.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.