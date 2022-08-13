National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,455,900 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 9,232,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 239.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTIOF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 29.61%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

