NatWest Group plc (NWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1957 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
NYSE NWG opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $6.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,074,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 107,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 576,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 262,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 58,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
