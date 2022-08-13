Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance

NASDAQ:JSM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,229. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.