Nestree Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Nestree has a total market cap of $33.49 million and $1.68 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nestree has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,536.44 or 0.99844412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00048578 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00027226 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nestree

According to CryptoCompare, "Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. "

