NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.90 million.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

