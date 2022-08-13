Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP remained flat at $2.27 during midday trading on Friday. 4,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,190. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.28.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
About Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
