New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE NJR traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 288,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.