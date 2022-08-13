NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 6,129 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after buying an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $950,911,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

