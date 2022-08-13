NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,273 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after purchasing an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.2 %

HON opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.03. The company has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

