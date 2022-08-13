NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 27,297 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 195.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Allstate by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 22.4% in the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 98,360.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Allstate by 0.3% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 38,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.74.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

