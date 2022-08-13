NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,772,000 after buying an additional 143,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,781,000 after acquiring an additional 109,266 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,619,000 after purchasing an additional 49,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,234,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,595,000 after purchasing an additional 181,478 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,602 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,180. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial stock opened at $227.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $232.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

