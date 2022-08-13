NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1,033.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 275,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,591,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,900.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $142.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $252.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

