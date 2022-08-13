NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

