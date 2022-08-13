NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $5.31 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,941,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,454,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.