NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Price Target Lowered to $29.50 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $38.00 to $29.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance
NLCP stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. NewLake Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.
NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01).
NewLake Capital Partners Increases Dividend
NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile
NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.