NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Price Target Lowered to $29.50 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $38.00 to $29.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance

NLCP stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. NewLake Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01).

NewLake Capital Partners Increases Dividend

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a boost from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $0.33.

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

