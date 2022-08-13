NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 366 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $233.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.