Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NXST. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $201.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.96. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 211.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

