NFTb (NFTB) One Day Volume Tops $88,204.00

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded 0% higher against the dollar. NFTb has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $88,204.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038055 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NFTb Profile
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
NFTb Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.