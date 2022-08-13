NFTX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $101,673.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $44.17 or 0.00180580 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $18.40 million and $101,673.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,596 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

