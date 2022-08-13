Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Update

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Nicholas Financial Price Performance

NICK stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. Nicholas Financial has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Insider Activity at Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial ( NASDAQ:NICK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 8,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,628.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,425,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,523,780.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicholas Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nicholas Financial stock. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Financial accounts for 3.3% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned 19.01% of Nicholas Financial worth $22,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

