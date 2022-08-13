Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 275 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 218.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Adobe by 12.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $9,412,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Adobe by 25.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.78 on Friday, hitting $445.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.91 and its 200 day moving average is $425.17. The firm has a market cap of $208.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.