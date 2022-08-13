Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $4.29 on Friday, reaching $206.47. 3,014,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average is $202.92.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

