Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after buying an additional 452,044 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,277 shares of company stock valued at $33,335,966. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $10.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $603.21. The company had a trading volume of 988,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,225. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

