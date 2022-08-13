Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 133.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.64. 882,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,987. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.