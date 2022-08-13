Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,443,000 after purchasing an additional 439,010 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,172,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 67,095 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,162,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 221,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 121,586 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $39.07. 1,809,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,600. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

