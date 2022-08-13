Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $499,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 311,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VTV stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.59. 1,598,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,399. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

