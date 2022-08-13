Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,163 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $38,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,675,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,237,060. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.