Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 2,154 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $6.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.39. The company had a trading volume of 40,928,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,694,264. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.40. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.