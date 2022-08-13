Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,642,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 463,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,319,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,502,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $891,000.

IVV stock traded up $6.95 on Friday, hitting $429.25. 4,492,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,379. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

