Nimiq 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $405,494.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Nimiq has a market cap of $15.40 million and $405,494.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,494.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,986.97 or 0.08111920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00179086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00261130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.58 or 0.00684174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00588332 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005451 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,234,710,046 coins and its circulating supply is 9,667,710,046 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

