Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Short Interest Update

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NINTF opened at 2.50 on Friday. Ninety One Group has a one year low of 2.35 and a one year high of 3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on Ninety One Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

