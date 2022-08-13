NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.56.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Price Performance

NMIH opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.50. NMI has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

Institutional Trading of NMI

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,532,000 after acquiring an additional 153,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,596,000 after acquiring an additional 586,011 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,693,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,538,000 after acquiring an additional 152,405 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.