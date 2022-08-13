Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTB. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $23,571,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,640 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $7,220,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $5,067,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NSTB remained flat at $9.87 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,892. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

