Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $19.26.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

