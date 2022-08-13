Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE:NWN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. 165,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 77.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.60.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.