Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Update

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 116,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NVOS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 9,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,111. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. Novo Integrated Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Novo Integrated Sciences worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

