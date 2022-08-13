Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the July 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NAC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,154. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.