Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 31.8% in July

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKG traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,281. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.