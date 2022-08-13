Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $161,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

JSD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

