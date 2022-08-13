NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.43-$5.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$815.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $795.12 million.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NVEE stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $141.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $381,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,490,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

NV5 Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NV5 Global by 1,730.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

