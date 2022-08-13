NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $210.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $187.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.90. The company has a market cap of $467.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

