Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of NYMX opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.89. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.27.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.