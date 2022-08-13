Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYMX opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.89. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

